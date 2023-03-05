Good news in the search for a missing snow machine rider in Fremont County.
59-year-old Michael Ferguson of Idaho Falls became separated from his group Saturday afternoon while they were in the Blue Creek area of Island Park, he did not have his cell phone with him.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Search and Rescue were actively looking for him last night and today.
Just after noon today, the sheriff’s office sent out a release saying that Ferguson had been found safe.
