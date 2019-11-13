The Make a Wish Foundation made a young Idaho Falls man's modeling dreams come true Wednesday morning.
18 year old Hank Cazier arrived in style to a billboard at 930 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls
Hank is battling a brain tumor.
He says he's always wanted to model, but he thought it was out of his reach.
But now with the help of Macy’s Grand Teton Mall and Make a Wish, Hank is a billboard model, as part of the Macy's Annual Holiday Campaign.
Wednesday morning, the billboard was revealed to Hank and his family.
"The future for me was looking kind of disappointing,” says Hank.
“And I thought...or I wanted something that would make me happy for the longest. So I could've gone to a amusement park or something, but that's very short term."
His mom chimed in and said, "This is lasting, huh?"
"Yeah,” Hank responded.
Following the billboard unveil, Hank headed to Macy’s Grand Teton Mall, where he was greeted by autograph seekers looking for signed copies of Macy’s holiday lookbook, once again featuring Hank.
