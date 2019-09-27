According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, substance abuse in the United States costs Americans more than $700-billion every year. One center helps people in Southeast Idaho overcome addiction.
Jessica Farias says, "It's just a stigma around addiction. They [substance addicts] get treated poorly and people view them as untrustworthy."
Jessica Farias' husband struggled with addiction for more than a decade. Getting sober felt impossible until he found a place that treated him like a person, and not an addict.
Farias says, "My husband was always treated with dignity and respect, and I think that was huge to me and it was huge to him. It really made a difference."
Farias' husband has been sober for a year and so have a few other graduates of Moonlight Mountain Recovery just outside Pocatello.
Wife of program graduate Annette Reinbolt says, "I think the kids almost feel smothered now." To which her husband Mike Reinbolt responds, "They've told me that. He [one of the couple's children] goes, 'You went from being not around to being overpoweringly around.'"
Many participants join the program in hopes of rebuilding family connections. Before they can do that, they must first ask for help.
Program graduate Christina Lucero says, "I never thought I would be this far in my life, in my addiction. Addiction is powerful, but with me, I asked for help."
When Lucero and others who struggle with addiction make the decision to ask for help, the first person they meet at Moonlight Recovery is usually Richy Gaona.
Moonlight Admissions Specialist Richy Gaona says, "I mean really, it's about helping people that struggle from addiction to substances. Also, we treat any underlying mental weaknesses that there might be. We just bring them into our family. That's really the simplest way I can say it."
That family feeling is accomplished, in part, because the center doesn't exceed more than 12 people at one time. Another contributing factor to the center's success is that many of the therapists, and other staff, have been in recovery from addiction at some point in their own lives. This helps those struggling with addiction heal the wounds addiction caused in their own families.
Farias says, "Because the world, they turn their back on people with issues, right? But these guys really treated him with the respect and dignity he deserved as a human being, and I think that made a big difference in his sobriety and recovery."
When participants graduate from the Moonlight Recovery program, they are required to have a treatment plan in place so the transition back into society is successful.
