Many Americans have postponed their travel plans from the summer due to Covid-19, but a new survey shows travel may be increasing this fall.
According to AAA, 3 out of 10 Americans are planning to go on vacation at least once by the end of the year, and out of that statistic, over 500,000 Idahoans are expected to do so as well.
80% of people are planning on taking a road trip while only 22% are planning to fly, which is up from the 2% that said they would do so in the summer.
Interestingly enough, out of all the people planning a trip 62% of them are completely confident that they will actually be able to go, instead of waiting to the last minute to book their trip.
Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "So what we're seeing right now is this gravitation towards the great outdoors. People are really more interested in state, national parks, places where distancing is easy to do and obviously they're going to be visiting family and friends they haven't seen in a long time too."
Americans are still encouraged to follow all of the health and safety precautions put out by CDC and are encouraged to wipe down popular touch points in hotels such as on doorknobs and television remotes.
For more information on travel restrictions: https://gds.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2ec42826968d4d0980ccca0fbbfe0c7c&sf122295430=1
