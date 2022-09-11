Wade Schvaneveldt has been charged with 20 felony counts of rape, according to court records.
Most of the court documents related to the case have been sealed, but what they do show is that Schvaneveldt is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a girl between the ages of 16 and 17 on 20 different occasions in 2014 and 2015.
Schvaneveldt's bond has been reduced to $50,000 which he posted Friday and was released.
He was initially arrested on September 2 after a months-long investigation by the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff's Office.
A preliminary hearing is set for October 5.
