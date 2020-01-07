It may have only been by one, but Tuesday for the first time ever, more female officers were sworn into the Pocatello Police Department than male officers.
Marissa Saldana, Courtney Munson and Porter Johnson were sworn in by Chief Roger Schei in Pocatello City Hall.
The addition of Officers Saldana and Munson brings the total number of Pocatello female officers to 11.
That's 12% of the department's 92 officers, which Chief Schei says is above the state's average.
Schei says this goes back to the police department's goal of having a diverse force made up of different genders, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.
"It's important because we don't want everybody to think the same, look the same, we want to make sure that we can...go after problems or deal with different situations from different angles," says Schei.
Also at today's event, several officers were recognized for recent promotions and two were given awards for outstanding performance in the line of duty.
