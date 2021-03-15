Monday, additional groups of people became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the Gem State. At Southeastern Idaho Public Health, officials want you to know who that includes and when you might be able to receive yours.
"This is a pretty big expansion," says SIPH Director Maggie Mann. "We have people between the ages of 55 and 64 who have underlying health conditions that place them at high risks for complications." The expansion in vaccine eligibility also includes many different working groups including: those who work in manufacturing, food processing, grocery and convenient stores, food pantries, public transit, the National Guard, utility workers who enter customers' homes, and the postal service. People living in homeless shelters also qualify in this group.
"It's going to be critically important that if we want to get back to 'normal' for as many people to be vaccinated as possible," adds Mann. "We are confident that the vaccine is safe, that it's effective."
Since February 1, the region's weekly dosage allotment has nearly doubled. It now gets 3,700 doses which it then divides among 50 providers in its eight counties.
That number is vastly increased due to big-chain pharmacies like Walgreens and Walmart which now getting the vaccine through federal programs as well to help fill the need.
"If you're trying to reach out to a vaccine provider hopefully, now since we're starting to get more vaccines, it'll be less than a week (or) two weeks before you're able to get in for an appointment."
President Joe Biden recently announced the country will have enough vaccine doses to make all Americans over 18 years eligible to get the shot on May 1. Mann says local health officials don't know if that will happen, but are hopeful their dosage allotment will increase enough to make that true for Idahoans.
If you have additional questions relating to COVID-19 or the vaccine, you can call the SIPH hotline at: (208) 234 -5875 (Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).
To learn about all the vaccine distributors (and how to contact them) in the district's eight counties visit: https://siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php.
To see Idaho's vaccine distribution timeline visit: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
