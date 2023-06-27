Bryan Kohberger was back in court Tuesday.
Multiple motions were on the table, including a request from the defense to stay the case. They're also asking for more time to meet deadlines. And there are also motions from the defense to release all grand jury proceedings and multiple motions to compel the prosecution to release more information and supposed evidence in the case, including DNA evidence.’
On Monday, the State of Idaho also filed notice of the intent to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.
We will have more on what happened in court on KPVI News at 10:00.
