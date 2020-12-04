A recent study found that more Americans are starting to interact with their neighbors due to the pandemic.
The pandemic has made it challenging to see friends or family that may not live close by, so more people are resorting to befriending their neighbors.
Nationwide, 69% of the respondents to the study done by a research agency in Chicago said they have gotten to know their neighbors better, and 65% said they have made an effort to be friendlier.
Locally in the Gem State, 57% of people have gotten to know their neighbors better, and over 50% also said they have had at least one socially distant gathering with them.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "Idaho residents have offered to help their neighbors and we've seen a similar rate of return from their neighbors so overall a very positive story to see people interacting with the people close to them and offering help in return."
According to the study, Los Angeles is the city where people interact most with their neighbors.
For more information: https://www.improvenet.com/friendly-neighbor-statistics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.