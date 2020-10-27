A recent study found that the upper middle class is moving across the United States for new opportunities, with many of them choosing the Gem State as their destination.
According to SmartAsset, Idaho finished at 7th on the list for where more people are moving to behind South Carolina and Tennessee.
They defined the upper middle class as households making between $100,000 and $200,000 per year.
Despite its relatively high income taxes, Idaho stands out to the upper middle class with low property taxes and has been recognized as one of the best states for homeowners.
Between 2017 and 2018, Idaho saw over 4,500 upper-middle class people moving in and less than 2,000 moving out, which yielded a new migration of over 2500 people.
For more information: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/where-upper-middle-class-people-are-moving-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.