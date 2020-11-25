Holiday shopping and people's budgets will look much different this year due to Covid-19.
A recent study by Travis Credit Union said that over 90% of shoppers across America will not shop in-stores and would rather shop online due to feeling safer and not wanting to be in crowded areas.
Also, over 50% of shoppers will have a limited shopping budget this holiday season around $375, which is 38% lower than usual.
You'll notice something different this year - Walmart will be closed for the first time in over 30 years on Thanksgiving.
For more information: https://www.traviscu.org/my-life/blogs/financial-wellness/nov-2020/american-holiday-shopping-spending-christmas-2020/
