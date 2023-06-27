The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with other law enforcement agencies across Idaho for an impaired driving mobilization.
Grant funds from the Office of Highway Safety will put more deputies on the roads starting this weekend through the Fourth of July to watch for impaired drivers.
In Idaho, about 1,500 people are killed or seriously injured each year in crashes involving an impaired driver. As you plan your holiday weekend, make sure you include a safe and sober ride home.
If you see an impaired driver on the road contact local law enforcement immediately.
