More than 1,600 people voted early in Bannock County for school levy, recall

It's Election Day and while the polls are open until 8 p.m., some local counties are seeing a record number of early voters.
In Bannock County, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District has a $9.25 million levy on the ballot. In addition, a group of parents got enough signatures to put school board members from zones one, two and five up for recall.
Before Election Day, 1,600 people voted early in the county. This is record breaking for a March odd-year election.
"I would say normally we're between 2,300 and 3,000 voters for early voting and Election Day," explains Elections Administrator Julie Hancock. "So, we're already halfway there and we haven't gotten through Election Day yet. I would imagine there would be a larger turnout, especially in those zones."
In Bonneville County there are six different school elections on the ballot as well as two other issues including a school board recall effort. The Bonneville County Elections Office tells KPVI the early voting numbers weren't as high with 400 early votes being cast. The elections office also says that so far, voter turnout has been pretty low in person as well.
We'll be at the Bannock County Elections Office tonight on KPVI News at 10 for those results.
