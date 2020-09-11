More than 100 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday in Eastern Idaho.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 31 new cases. Thirteen of those are in Bannock County, 4 in Bingham, 1 in Butte, 6 in Caribou, 3 in Franklin and 4 in Power County.
That brings the total of confirmed and probable cases for the health district to 1,994. Of those, 1,588 have recovered.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new cases on Friday. The majority of those come from Bonneville County with 65 new cases. Twelve were reported in Jefferson, 9 each in Madison and Custer counties, 5 in Fremont, 2 in Teton and 1 in Clark County.
EIPH also reported two new deaths. One was a Bonneville County man in his 90s and the other a Madison County woman in her 80s. That is the first reported COVID-19 death in Madison County.
