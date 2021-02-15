More than 19,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in southeastern Idaho

"That's still not going to be sufficient to meet the demand," says Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann. The demand she's talking about is that for the COVID-19 vaccine. The need is growing across the state faster than it can be met, and it's no different for the eight-county region that makes up the health district in southeastern Idaho. The health district is taking the high demand into account and working to distribute its allotted amount of weekly doses as efficiently as possible.
The state has an online tool that helps track vaccine administration in each district. By the end of last week, this tools showed southeastern Idaho had received more than 25,000 doses of the vaccine and administered -- in the form of a shot -- more than 19,000 of those doses.
"We're hoping as additional vaccines receive FDA approval that it will help increase the supply as well," states Mann. State health officials tell Mann the district's weekly supply should be going up anywhere from 15 to 20 percent, but she says that still won't be enough to meet up with the demand in the area.
Each week the health district gets its allotted amount of vaccine doses, and it then distributes them to 29 different providers across its eight counties. One of those providers is Portneuf Medical Center which held its first vaccine clinic back in December.
"This just leaps us forward to getting back to some semblance of what we were prior to COVID," says Dr. Dan Snell in regards to the hospital and southeastern Idaho receiving the vaccine. Dr. Snell is the chief medical officer for the hospital and was one of the first people to get his vaccine at the hospital.
The different providers across the district have administered 75 percent of the doses so far which is better than the state average of 69 percent. However, this number may not be totally accurate as providers have 72 hours to report back to the state once a dose has been given out. To visit the state's vaccine administration tool, click here.
It's also good to remember both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses. In some instances, a provider may get a second round of doses a few days before patients are scheduled to return. This can account for some of the unused vaccines in each district. "The nice thing is we've been ensured by both makers that you get enough vaccine for your first dose, you'll have basically a guarantee for your second dose," adds Dr. Snell.
When talking about the current unused doses, or rather doses that have yet to be administered, it's important to remember unused does not mean wasted. In fact, at the beginning of February, state health officials announced less than 30 doses across the entire state had gone to waste. "That's pretty remarkable given all of the logistics of storing, and transporting, and administering this vaccine," says Mann. "That's probably the best we could hope for."
To find out more about the 29 vaccine providers across southeastern Idaho, click here.
