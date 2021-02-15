More than 19,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in southeastern Idaho

Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.