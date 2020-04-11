Power outages graphic

Information provided by East Idaho News

More than 3,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers throughout eastern Idaho lost power just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The areas affected include Idaho Falls, Menan, Lewisville, Rigby and Roberts.

Company spokesman Dave Eskelson tells EastIdahoNews.com the cause of the outage is due to a substation interruption and is likely related to stormy weather.

Crews are investigating to determine what happened and will make the necessary repairs.

Power will be restored in stages until 9 p.m.

