Information provided by East Idaho News
More than 3,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers throughout eastern Idaho lost power just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The areas affected include Idaho Falls, Menan, Lewisville, Rigby and Roberts.
Company spokesman Dave Eskelson tells EastIdahoNews.com the cause of the outage is due to a substation interruption and is likely related to stormy weather.
Crews are investigating to determine what happened and will make the necessary repairs.
Power will be restored in stages until 9 p.m.
