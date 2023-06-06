It's been a year and a half, but a new business is now open in Pocatello.
In December of 2021, ground was broken on the Morton Buildings facility near the Pocatello Regional Airport.
On Tuesday, the ribbon was cut on the now up and running facility.
The new plant is over 67,000 square feet where employees can design and construct post-frame buildings to be shipped out across the nation. The new facility joins seven other manufacturing plants in multiple states. 30 employees currently work at the Pocatello facility with that number expected to increase to meet future growth needs.
President and CEO Sean Cain says that the community has welcomed Morton Buildings with open arms and that was a big reason the company chose to build here.
“At the beginning it was just geographic location, access to main arterial type routes to ship our products to the northwest, around the northwest United States,” says Cain, “so that made sense for a geographic sense. But then just the availability of the space and then the cooperation that we received locally in helping and assisting us get this done many times. Some places you go, it seems like you're you almost have to kind of fight to get in. And here it was. It was arms open, welcoming and assistance any time we needed to overcome any sort of obstacle in the journey.”
Morton Buildings is celebrating their 120th anniversary this year.
