Several states out west fell into the top 10 list of states where social distancing is the most difficult.
Idaho came in 9th on the list primarily due to the average of the amount of people who spend time participating in local groups or organizations, the amount of people that spend time outside recreating, along with the amount of travel and tourism that flows through the state.
Utah, Montana, Alaska, Wyoming, and Colorado were also in the top 10 but Utah took the top spot as the most difficult place to be socially distant due to the importance of large gatherings as well as volunteer work among Utah communities which are both very difficult to do while being socially distant.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "We look at 13 different metrics so those range from whether residents have supportive relationships, to how non-essential travel has changed due to the pandemic, to how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19."
Utah has a 70% volunteer rate which is more than twice of any other state.
Here is a full link to the study: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-social-distancing-is-most-difficult/73336/
