In continuing coverage on a new statewide amber alert law that was inspired by the disappearance of a Fruitland boy last summer.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin spoke with the mother of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan about the amber alert.
Michael went missing from their home last July.
She says at the time, authorities didn't have enough evidence to believe Michael had been abducted so they weren't able to issue an amber alert.
That's because in Idaho, there are 6 criteria that must be met for an amber alert to be issued and Michael's case didn't meet those.
Brandi says four code red alerts did go out but she doesn't think those were as effective as an amber alert.
"It was very frustrating, very much so. Our entire family was very, still is angry. We believe Michael should have been issued an AMBER ALERT and it didn't happen, so it's very upsetting," says Brandi Neal, Michael Vaughan's mother.
But, a new law will change that and hopefully help future cases like Michael's.
On March 28th Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1378, which creates a missing persons alert to notify people in Idaho and surrounding states about an endangered person.
It would include adults and children and would allow state police to communicate with authorities in surrounding states.
Brandi says she was overwhelmed when the governor signed the bill.
00:48:50 BRANDI NEAL
"My heart dropped and I was actually in tears. I wish we had that alert system when Michael went missing but this will help future families, or people all around," says Brandi Neal.
Police continue to investigate hundreds of tips related to Michael's disappearance but so far, no trace of him has been found.
If you have any information about the case, contact Fruitland Police or email tips to findmichael@fruitland.org
