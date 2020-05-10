Happy Mother's Day from KPVI News Weekend Edition
Mother's Day Tribute
Deanne Coffin
- Deanne Coffin
Happy Mother's Day from KPVI News Weekend Edition Read more
Deanne Coffin
The Salvation Army is trying to give kids a little bit of fun during the Covid-19 crisis. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Opening day that the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Pocatello looked a little different than it normally does. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Matt Davenport
-
- 0
Idaho gives a lot, and local student express a message of gratitude to their teachers. Read more
Matt Davenport
In 2020 nearly every aspect of American life is changing, including dental practices. One local doctor says some of these changes are here to stay for the foreseeable future. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Rain looks to creep in to the afternoon hours leaving up to a wet second half of the day.
Most people are looking forward to their memorial day weekend camping trip but this year looks to be postponed for a bit. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
The city of Pocatello is holding their annual half off dog licenses until May 31st. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
The Bannock County Assessor’s Office moves forward on reopening with social distancing. Read more
Deanne Coffin
While it may be tempting to book new travel plans for this year, you may want to think again. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
