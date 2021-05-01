As May brings out more sunshine and warmer weather, motorcycles will start to hit the roads again which is why May is also Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Motorists gathered at the Eagle Rock Indian motorcycle shop in Idaho Falls to participate in awareness events.
Seminars and activities were held all day to promote motorcycle safety and the importance of being aware while on the road.
The goal is to teach other drivers to be cautious of their surroundings so local riders don't need to worry so much about about a worst case scenario.
"Any accident is one too many accidents so if there's something we can do to prevent those either rider education, passenger education or truck, car, whatever it might be, that's a plus for everyone," said Calvin Craner. He's the president of Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle Rider's Group.
The awareness event also raised $1,200 for the Professional Transformation Sports Development program. It's a program that sponsors veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.