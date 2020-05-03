Engines roared today as bikers came from all over the area to help give a birthday celebration one eight year old will never forget.
Over 150 motorcycle riders from several rider chapters packed down the small neighborhood streets of Chaple road and Wyldwood lane to wish a 'happy birthday' to Kyson.
Kyson Said 'this is one birthday I will never forget.'
