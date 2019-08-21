The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 8:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on U.S. Highway 91 at N 400 E, just south of Firth, in Bingham County. A juvenile was driving a 1996 Ford F150 southbound on Highway 91 and attempted to make a left turn onto N 400 E. Behind this vehicle, Alan Bankhead, 57, of Blackfoot, was riding a 2011 Victory Cross Roads Motorcycle. Bankhead clipped the rear of the Ford F150 and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Bankhead was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.
