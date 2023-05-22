Dozens of motorcyclists gathered on Saturday for an annual ride to raise money for scholarships.
The 8th annual Staci Shryock Memorial Scholarship Ride started at Duffy's in Pocatello.
The motorcycle ride is in memory of Staci Shryock who was hit by a car and died on Memorial weekend 2015.
Staci's older brother Stephen Shryock says his sister just became an RN at Idaho State University just before she passed away
Stephen says every year the annual motorcycle ride raises money for scholarships for the nursing program at ISU.
"The memory of my sister and as you can see it's grown every year. It's been growing every year since we started this and even COVID didn't stop us, so here we are and we're going to keep doing this for years on end and I'm not going to stop until I can't do it anymore," says Stephen Shryock, Staci's Older Brother.
The ride started at Duffy's and ended at Rumors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.