The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls has announced that Foreigner, The Greatest Hits Tour will be at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Tuesday, September 26th at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
Foreigner is known for hits including, 'juke Box Hero,' 'Cold as Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Waiting for a Girl Like You,' 'Feels like the First Time,' 'Urgent,' and worldwide number one hit 'I Want to Know What Love Is.'
