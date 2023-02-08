The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls has announced another concert.
ZZ Top will be at the Hero Arena in the Mountain America Center on May 2nd.
Known for hits like 'Sharp Dressed Man' and 'Legs.'
Tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m.
You can get tickets at the venue box office and Ticketmaster outlets.
