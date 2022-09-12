The Mountain America center has announced another holiday performance coming to Idaho Falls.
Pop-Violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her Snow Waltz show to the area Saturday, December 17.
Stirling’s unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever, intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial all while delivering an impeccable violin performance.
She will also be releasing a new Christmas album “Snow Waltz” on October 7 featuring the lead single “Ice Storm.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
