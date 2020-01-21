The executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, Rob Spear, says he's "optimistic" construction on the new event center will start this March.
The 48,000 square foot Mountain America Center will be built in Snake River Landing.
It includes an arena that can seat 4,000 to 6,000, and a convention center.
The construction start date depends on when fundraising is complete.
Over $4.5 million have been raised just for the project, and the rest will come from other resources at the Auditorium District's disposal.
Details will be laid out in an upcoming financial plan.
A guaranteed maximum price will determine the exact cost of the project.
Officials says that price should be negotiated with a construction manager by the end of February.
"I am more excited to be at that first event, to see that young little girl watching Disney on Ice to know that that's in my hometown and I get to go home and sleep in my bed,” says Spear.
“Or the hockey kid who's been traveling all over the region to play and pursue their passion, and they get to play tournaments in their hometown. That's what will really be the most fulfilling for me."
Spear said last year some early construction practices were completed, including excavating rock and unsuitable soil from the project site.
He says solving these problems saved almost a $1 million..
The expected completion date of the project is October 2021.
