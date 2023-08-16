The Mountain America Credit Union is once again giving out grants to teachers and leaders at schools.
The Mountain America Educator Grant Program is for teachers and leaders in K-12 classrooms.
They are giving away up to $2,000 dollars per grant to 10 different classrooms.
Marissa Bernards with Mountain America says there is a lot of flexibility in how they can spend the money.
She says teachers can find creative ways to make their classrooms more inspiring, more innovative and more hands on with the grants.
"Education just plays such a critical role in shaping future leaders and future society and we really know that teachers, educators, schools, they need our support. They don't have the funding that they require often and so these educator grants really are a small attempt to help make a big difference in the classroom, to help these teachers to make some of these dream projects they come up with come true, and ultimately to help improve the quality of education happening in their classroom, by giving them the resources they need," says Marissa Bernards, Mountain America Credit Union.
To apply go to macu.com/grants
