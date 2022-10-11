Last May, three Idaho schools found out that they were getting $100,000 in new gym equipment.
Monday morning, Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot cut the ribbon and opened the school's "Don't Quit" fitness center. Along with school and district leadership, fitness celebrity Jake Steinfeld of "Body by Jake" and the chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils attended the ceremony.
The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The NFGFC’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
Mountain View Middle school was one of three schools in Idaho which also included Emmett Middle School and Fairmont Junior High in Boise, to receive the equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.