The idea of increasing Idaho’s footprint by absorbing parts of Oregon is moving forward.
Ballot initiatives regarding moving the Idaho/Oregon border will be on the May 18 ballot in five Oregon counties.
The organization ‘Move Oregon’s Border’ has submitted the necessary signatures and are waiting on those signatures to be verified in two counties.
Organizers of the measure say that their conservative views don’t match the views of those living near Portland.
Even a widespread yes vote by the rural counties in an election wouldn't change any state boundaries.
Doing so would require agreement from three state legislatures and Congress.
Phase Two of the plan would add parts of northern California to “Greater Idaho.”
