Movies at the Port Kicks Off

A local venue will start showing movies to the public on Friday night.
The Portneuf Amphitheater is doing its soft start for ‘Movies at the Port.’
Concessions won’t be available for the soft start, so the public is welcome to bring in their own food and drink, but no glass is allowed on the property.
Face masks will be required as people come through the gates and any area where social distancing isn’t possible.
Large circles are marked on the lawn eight feet apart for families to sit in the circles and social distance and the seats are marked off with tape.
Friday’s movie is Disney’s ‘Captain Marvel’ show on two 22-foot inflatable screens.
“It’s so cool. We have two screens and so one is up on the stage. It’s about perfect size and then the other one is right at the beginning of the grass and so really I don’t know how we could possibly make it any safer for people to distance because it’s like two theaters playing the same movie,” says Guy Patterson, Event Director, Bannock County Events.
The movie is free to get into and the gates open at 9:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 9:30 p.m.
