KPVI News Today is looking for 'Mug Shots' or you and your 'Mug.'
This mug shot was sent in to us by Debbie Pilgrim of Pocatello.
She shows off her Thelma and Louise mugs.
She says great times spent shopping and talking, but Louise was there at the most crucial and needed times.
Debbie says when they visit on the phone, they always use their mugs.
And those mugs represent an amazing friendship and sisterly love.
If you want your 'Mug' featured on KPVI News Today, send us a picture of you and your 'Mug' and you can even tell us the story behind your favorite mug.
Snap a 'Selfie' of you and your 'Mug' starting off your day and email it to newsroom@kpvi.com and put 'Mug Shots' in the subject line.
