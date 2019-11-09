Muggles make magic at the museum

Things were magical today at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
Once a year, the museum opens its doors and invites the public to learn how magical science can be. This year, 19 booths from different departments at Idaho State University filled the museum with fun, educational activities.
One attraction taught children how to identify different types of trees when they go pick out a Christmas tree with their families. After learning how to tell four evergreens apart from one another, the kids could pick out their very own magic wand.
The Muggle Magic event is used as a way to excite children, who may not otherwise be excited, about science.
Museum of Natural History Education Specialist Virginia Jones says, "I think when you put a popular theme to it, like Harry Potter, it brings in people that might not think that they're really that interested in science and find out that yeah it is really pretty amazing and wonderful."
Museum staff say the event gets bigger, more magical and more interactive every year.
