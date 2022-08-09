Fort Hall fire crews are battling a fire in the Ross Fork district.
According to Randy'L Teton, spokeswoman for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the call came in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
It started in the southeast intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads.
As of 8 p.m., Teton said about 100 acres had burned.
There have been no reported injuries and no evacuations are currently necessary.
Teton said no structures or buildings are threatened. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
North Bannock Fire, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Game, and several other agencies are on scene with both ground and air support, according to Teton.
This is a developing story. Stay with KPVI for updates.
