The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Pocatello Police are reminding residents about being civil when visiting businesses.
"And if someone doesn't like those rules they can have the opportunity to shop somewhere else," says Matt Hunter, CEO/President of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
Matt Hunter says there have been multiple incidents of business owners and managers having to call about customers or patrons not abiding by covid-19 rules and making a scene.
Sometimes it's the other way around.
"On both sides whether it's "how do you let people come in here without a mask on?" Well that's not really what the public health district says and the business can decide how they want to do that."
Barry Dutton at the Bi-Lo Food Center in Pocatello says he doesn't require patrons to wear masks at the store, but also says he wants his customers feeling safe.
"We have a choice and we want you to feel safe when you come here, we do the social distancing, we clean," stated Barry Dutton, Manager at Bi-Lo Food Center.
As a result of that choice, Barry says he's had to deal with rude or impolite customers from time to time.
"We've definitely had our share of people that have, how you say, express their opinion," says Dutton.
But Hunter says sometimes the customer isn't always right.
"If they're beating up on your employees or being rude to your employees that's where they're not right," says Hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.