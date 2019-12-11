The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police is currently on scene of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot. Southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 89 is completely blocked at this time.
Idaho State Police urges drivers to slow down and drive with caution. Travelers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
