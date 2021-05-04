"When a family has to make a decision between paying a light bill, a gas bill, buying food, transportation; sometimes coats and shoes are put on the back burner."
Shoes are not cheap, which is why Michael Andrews with Operation Warm has again teamed up with some local groups to make some kids smile.
Kids who may be part of low-income households that may not be able to afford them.
"There are a lot of kids that have never experienced the joy of having a brand new pair of shoes, so we thought Pocatello would be a great area."
Angela Phillips, PR manager for Mountain America Credit Union added Idaho State's involvement in this project was a huge help.
Idaho State University donated $10,000 through their First Down - Three Point donation program.
Mountain America Credit Union matched them.
Gloria Betzner with the Head Start program at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center said the shoes kids wore had seen better days.
"Taped. Holes. The enclosures don't stick anymore. No more laces. Really bad."
As kids were fitted with new shoes and socks, they decided to give them a try and it's safe to say the kids were pretty happy.
"It was obvious today. We had children that really needed shoes."
"I have a great job. I get to see kids in their most beautiful element and that's really outdoor playing and getting things that they need like a pair of shoes."
Betzner says even as something as simple as giving a child shoes gives her hope for these kids and their families.
"Working with people, working with families and children gives me a lot of hope because we just try really hard to get children and families in and when they walk out our doors they're in a better place."
