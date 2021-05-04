Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 37 degrees may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Deserts as well as Lower and Upper Snake River Plain. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&