The Idaho Community Foundation has helped grant funds to local organizations who say came at a crucial time during the pandemic.
"It was back in April they responded so quickly and were able to disperse those funds," said Executive Director BJ Stensland at Aid For Friends.
Organizations like Aid For Friends say the money will be used in more ways than one.
"I was so panicked when Covid hit because I knew how dangerous congregate living is," said Stensland.
The funds received can help them assist those who need shelter and housing assistance.
But they aren't the only ones wanting to help their local community.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey detailed one program these funds will help expand called "Cradle To Career."
"The Idaho Community Foundation had an opportunity to grant out some other, additional Covid-19 funds and we were on the receiving end of those funds this time," said Bailey.
Bailey said this will give anyone from kids to parents of school children opportunities to succeed and valuable resources.
"They'll support really our efforts to get more kids into high quality programs, we've been working really hard at that in American Falls and we have plans to expand that to other communities across the region as well," said Bailey.
Scott Smith at the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot added the funding has been of extraordinary help, especially in their mission to help those who deal with domestic violence.
"This really has given us an ability that we didn't have and really hadn't planned on and it opened up a lot of doors for a lot of people," said Smith.
The general consensus from these organization leaders is that the need is definitely still there.
"The need is definitely there in our community and this funding is paramount in at least help a little bit along that way," Smith emphasized.
