The trial for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell will be held in Ada County.
That's the latest ruling from Judge Steven Boyce.
Boyce denied a motion from the prosecution, asking him to reconsider an earlier ruling moving the trial to Ada County. The prosecution requested that a jury be brought in from Ada County but the trial itself remain in Fremont County.
Judge Boyce acknowledged that it would be more costly to have the trial in Ada County but felt that it was the best approach in this case.
In his ruling, Boyce also stated that there are concerns for jurors with a lengthy trial, especially if those jurors are brought in from another county.
"Finding jurors that are able to serve for 10 straight weeks away from home will likely result in significant number of the fair cross section of the community being excluded from service. The Court is concerned that this may result in jury that does not represent fair cross section of the community..." Boyce wrote.
Thus far, there has not been any order to sequester the jury.
Also on Thursday, Judge Boyce ruled on a motion from Chad's attorney, John Prior, to dismiss the criminal indictment against Chad. Boyce denied that motion.
Currently, Lori's trial is scheduled to begin in October and Chad's in January 2023. However, Boyce has previously ruled that Lori and Chad will be tried together so at least one of those dates will likely change.
The couple is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Those charges are in relation to the death of Lori's children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the deaths of Chad's former wife Tammy Daybell and Lori's previous husband Charles Vallow.
