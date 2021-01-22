Museum of Idaho is bigger, better and home to two new exhibits

When the Museum of Idaho opens its doors tomorrow it will be nearly double in size and have two brand new exhibits: Way Out West and Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out.
"We like to call it 'WOW' for short," says Museum Curator Carrie Anderson Athay referring to the Way Out West exhibit which is one of the two, brand new exhibits opening up to the public Saturday. "We hope you feel a little bit of awe and sense of wow when you come in!" Anderson Athay exclaims.
After four years of preparation, the exhibit is ready for it's big debut. Many of the pieces, like a Ford Model T, come to the museum through community members who've been working with museum curators. "Many people will feel like this is their story, and that this is a place that they can come and they can learn, and can grow, and can feel connected to this community and this place," adds Anderson Athay.
Saturday will also be the debut of the Body Worlds exhibit. "There are more than 100 specimen in here, ranging from invertebrates like squid and octopus, up through a camel, and a bull, and a giraffe," explains Jeff Carr (Director of External Affairs). Unlike the Way Out West exhibit which is a permanent installation at the museum, Body Worlds is a travelling exhibit and will call Idaho Falls home through September.
Body Worlds is under wraps until opening day and KPVI was not allowed to film inside.
Having the two new exhibits, and the additional space, allows the museum to compete with big city museums.
The Way Out West exhibit gives you a look at the animals that call Idaho home as they appear in life, and the Body Worlds exhibit gives you a chance to see animals from a whole new perspective. An inside perspective. "Actual bodies, body parts, skeletons, muscles, blood vessels, organs, etcetera, preserved through a process called plastination," explains Carr.
For more information on the two exhibits, prices and hours of operation, please see the Museum of Idaho's website by clicking here.
