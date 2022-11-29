After a nationwide search consisting of 273 candidates, the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls has picked their new Executive Director.
37-year-old Jeff Carr will take the reigns of the museum.
Currently, Carr is the Senior Director of External Affairs and will take the helm in January when current executive director Karen Baker retires.
MOI board chair Joe Giebel says, “The museum is in good hands with Jeff’s excellent leadership, and I look forward to what the next years will bring,”
Carr hopes to expand the museum’s growing outreach efforts by working with museum supporters, businesses, and government leaders to address community needs collaboratively.
“Under Karen’s direction over the past six years, the museum has really matured as an institution and expanded in many different ways,” Carr said. “We’re now coming into our 20th anniversary, and we’re more capable than ever. We have such a bright, dedicated, and talented team.”
