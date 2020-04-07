An unexpected source is helping to alleviate the medical supply shortage caused by the coronavirus. A local museum is leaving its mark by using a handful of 3D printers to make personal protective equipment.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History and several departments at Idaho State University are stepping in to help fill some of the local need for PPE.
Museum director Leif Tapanila says, "With our exhibits not open to the public it gave us an opportunity to turn our 3D printing that we normally use to create exhibits, to turn that into a printing product production line."
That production line is creating three different products for health care facilities across the region.
One is the Montana mask which was designed by a Montana dentist.
Idaho Virtualization Laboratory manager Jesse Pruitt says, "It's [holding the mask] got the filter insert and it's got the mask and they just slide in together."
The second product is mask straps.
Pruitt says, "These [holding the strap] are used for people who still have a supply of surgical masks, but they're having to wear those for eight to 12 hours a day; and those straps [elastic straps on surgical masks] are rubbing people's ears raw."
These new straps relieve the pressure behind the ears.
The third product, and most in demand, is face shields which were designed by the museum.
Pruitt says, "It [holding the face shield] has an incorporated shield that comes from the forehead to the plastic to keep air-born droplets from coming in there."
The museum is holding off on printing new exhibits and dedicating all it's printing time to these medical products.
Pruitt says, "Nine times out of 10 we're printing exhibits and we're doing stuff here in house; and it's great to see that the public enjoys these, but these actually make a difference. This is stuff that, I don't want to say that we're saving lives, but they're certainly keeping people safer. Simple designs like this, if it makes people's jobs just a little more comfortable and be able to get through the day without having their ears rubbed raw with elastic, it makes it all worth it. Just being able to help the people who are helping us stay safe in this time of crisis"
Tapanila says,
The museum is currently able to produce around 400 masks a week and is donating them to health care facilities in need.
