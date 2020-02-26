Music in the library returns to Marshall Public Library this Saturday.
Two library employees Trent Clegg and Gabriel Lowman will perform a variety of songs from artists such as Benjamin Britten and Duncan Sheik.
The performance will be called "A Mostly-Intelligible Recital" and it will begin at 3 pm.
Trent Clegg, Reference Specialist at Marshall Public Library said, "I love the music of Duncan Sheik I love the music of George Michael, I also love the music of Debussy and so to be able to perform those all together in one recital I'm very excited to do this. My very talented coworker Gabriel Lowman he actually has improvised a couple of the accompaniments because they weren't available."
Two of the pieces from Claude Debussy will be performed in French.
