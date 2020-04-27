A new local non-profit children's museum is hoping to open in Chubbuck this fall.
The "My World Discovery Museum" is founded by two local moms, Natali McKee and Melody Daniels.
It'll be a combination of children's museum and therapy center, where kids can work through sensory and other issues.
Around two years after starting the project, the museum now officially has a location: the one-level space once held by retailer American Eagle in the Pine Ridge Mall.
Over the past year, The My World Discovery Museum has held several "Discovery on the Go" pop up events through grant money and business sponsorships.
Through these pop ups, Daniels and McKee have learned a lot.
"What we're realizing is that kids are amazing and they're creative and they come up with stuff all on their own,” says Daniels.
“We gave them recycled materials to build stuff and they were just as happy with that as with the things that we spent thousands of dollars for, and I think that was the biggest 'aha' moment for us, is that we didn't need this big fancy building right away, that we can start meeting their needs, and letting them learn and explore right now."
Daniels says they still plan to build a larger location in Chubbuck at some point.
As for an official opening date, McKee and Daniels say that'll depend on how the coronavirus pandemic progresses.
My World Discovery is also participating in the donation event Idaho Gives, which goes through May 7.
Go to IdahoGives.org for more information.
