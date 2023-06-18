All things medieval and mystical were on display this weekend in Pocatello.
The very first Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair took place Saturday and Sunday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. Along with musical acts, the event featured vendors who sold everything from apparel to wooden weapons, and tabletop gaming supplies. You could also have your “friend” arrested and paraded around the 'Towne Square' for just five dollars.
There were also medieval knights from Salt Lake City performing armored combat throughout the weekend. People also had a hand in throwing axes and even the younger scallywags got in on the fun.
Event organizer Deneb Edwards says that the attendance exceeded their expectations and that a lot people had fun at the fair.
“We had several people talk about the community of the fair,” says Edwards, “how our vendors all work well together, and everyone feels like they're tight knit. And it's a community even for a first-year event. But it's been great."
And with the great turnout that they experienced this weekend, they will soon start planning for next year's fair.
You can keep up to date with their progress by visiting their Facebook page.
