All things mystic and fantasy will be on display this weekend in Bannock County.
Everything from pirates to mermaids to fairies to knights will be at the Bannock County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. This family event off Olympus and Fairground Drive will feature medieval displays and fantasy acts. There will also be musical acts, mermaids, wondering magic acts, and lots of food.
Event organizer Deneb Edwards says that one group of entertainers will be particularly hard hitting.
"We've got entertainment, we've got historical reenactments,” says Edwards, “our big our big showcase is our Salt Lake Crusaders. They're full metal, full armored combat. It's not stage play stuff. These are tournament combat fights. So, it's they're hitting each other hard. They're falling on the ground hard."
The fair runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids three through 12 and can be purchased online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.