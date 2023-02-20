Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Snow up to 1 inch except for eastern benches where up to around 3 inches of snow is possible. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Be careful watching out for isolated blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous road conditions. &&