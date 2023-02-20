The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 29-year-old Pocatello man who died Friday in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 15 accident.
Police say that on February 17, Tyler Michael Gunn was driving north in the south-bound lanes of I-15 near milepost 70, when his vehicle hit a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 56-year-old man from Utah. A juvenile who was driving a 2009 Chevrolet hit the Jeep as it was in the road.
Gunn died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.
