October is National Fire Prevention Month and on Saturday, local fire departments were out in the community to spread awareness.
Fire departments from the area were spotted at Lowe's in Pocatello this morning. The departments teamed up with the Pocatello police, and the store, to raise awareness about safe fire, home, and vehicle practices.
The event was family friendly and offered tours of the fire trucks outside the store. And inside, kids were able to build their own wooden fire trucks.
With winter fast approaching, the fire department wants to make sure families are aware of the dangers different forms of home heating can cause.
Kim Stouse of the Pocatello Fire Department says,"Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless. You can't detect it with our natural senses, so the only way to detect carbon monoxide in your home is through a detector. A lot of people question whether or not they need one and a big question to ask is: 'Do you get a gas bill?' If you get a gas bill, you have something in your home that utilizes gas and natural fossil fuels. Or, if you have a wood-burning stove, you need to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector as well."
If you are unable to buy a smoke (or carbon monoxide) detector for your home, reach out to your local fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.