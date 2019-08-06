National Night Out is an annual event that brings neighbors and police officers together.
Communities across the country will be holding block parties tonight as a way to strengthen relationships between residents and police.
One of these parties may be near you as 20 Idaho cities are participating.
From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Idaho falls will be hosting two of these events at the Kate Curley and Highland parks.
For a list of all Idaho cities participating in 2019's National Night Out follow the link below.
